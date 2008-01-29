Spoerle strengthens sales structure

With Guido Resch as the new Sales Director South, Spoerle has now completed its sales management line-up. Guido Resch now joins the team of Spoerle Sales Directors Peter Jegart (Central) and Andreas Falke (North), effective as of 1st January, 2008.

With these three Sales Directors, Spoerle has now put a management team in place that has the goal of intensifying customer support in the regions. The Benelux countries are included in the North sales region, while Austria and Switzerland are included in the South region. The Sales Directors report directly to Spoerle ’s Managing Director, Eric Schuck. Andreas Falke is a long-standing member of Spoerle ’s staff. Before being appointed Sales Director, he managed the Dortmund office as Regional Sales Manager. Peter Jegart was most recently employed at Sanmina SCI as Director, Business Development Medical, within the EMEA region. Guido Resch has held management positions with sales and marketing responsibilities at Texas Instruments.