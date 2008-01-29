Electronics Production | January 29, 2008
Chart: Changes in the European EMS Industry
The European EMS Industry in total recorded just 1% sales growth in 2006; however, it requires a more detailed look to get the real picture. It is no surprise that the huge changes in the Czech Republic on the positive and Hungary on the negative side are due to actions by the large multinationals being present there.
In both countries there are just a few, but very large EMS companies. A shift of some orders to or from other global locations to those countries will always result in major changes.
Another example is Italy. Its EMS industry is led by the top-3 players, and by internal corporate decisions the country suffered a declining turnover (-17%) in 2006. Most other European countries, however, experienced good growth in 2006. Germany posted strong growth with an increase of 464 MEUR or 11% over 2005.
How did this development affect employment?
In countries with strong trade unions major changes or even closure of locations are made only after long and careful considerations. While in North America or in most Asian countries “hire and fire” is easier and quite common, in Europe the compulsory severance pay may prompt companies to think twice. Labour laws in Central and Eastern Europe are much more relaxed and companies quite often make use of the high unemployment rate in certain regions or of the “silent reserve”: housewives looking for temporary employment only.
We also should not forget that the EMS-boom started in Europe with the turn of the century. Many OEM companies tried to get rid of their inefficient and/or obsolete assembly facilities and in turn multinational EMS companies tried to get additional capacities (in exchange of long term commitments for orders). These contracts, secured 5 or 6 years ago are expiring now and the OEMs are free to decide whom to grant their business as the business climate has become much more competitive. Despite some investments by EMS providers to modernise the facilities taken over in 2000/2001 Western Europe remains too expensive in comparison with the east. Therefore, we can observe shifts that business moves from France to Hungary but at the same time other business is relocated from Hungary to Asia.
In general, European employment has risen from 177.350 by 2 % to 181.570 and turnover by 1 % or 324 million EUR to 27.055 million EUR. In Central and Eastern Europe, however, the number of staff remained constant; the turnover has dropped by 2 %.
Because of its structure The Pildal Directory allows evaluations for various purposes. For example, the user may search for a certain size of companies to identify potential customers or partners. Another search may involve certifications to identify a partner for subcontracting in a specialized industry. Whatever the topic may be it can be isolated to a particular country or region (sorted per post-codes).
The European EMS industry is represented by a large number of smaller companies with annual revenues of less than 10 million EUR, but they provide assembly service for specialised purposes. Medical, military, aeronautical or industrial applications are characterised by small volumes but complex technology. They involve a lot of know-how that is not to be transferred to other countries. Proximity to customers is a strong argument for the EMS industry present in Europe.
For further details please visit http://www.pildal.com. The picture shows production at Sanmina-SCI.
Another example is Italy. Its EMS industry is led by the top-3 players, and by internal corporate decisions the country suffered a declining turnover (-17%) in 2006. Most other European countries, however, experienced good growth in 2006. Germany posted strong growth with an increase of 464 MEUR or 11% over 2005.
How did this development affect employment?
In countries with strong trade unions major changes or even closure of locations are made only after long and careful considerations. While in North America or in most Asian countries “hire and fire” is easier and quite common, in Europe the compulsory severance pay may prompt companies to think twice. Labour laws in Central and Eastern Europe are much more relaxed and companies quite often make use of the high unemployment rate in certain regions or of the “silent reserve”: housewives looking for temporary employment only.
We also should not forget that the EMS-boom started in Europe with the turn of the century. Many OEM companies tried to get rid of their inefficient and/or obsolete assembly facilities and in turn multinational EMS companies tried to get additional capacities (in exchange of long term commitments for orders). These contracts, secured 5 or 6 years ago are expiring now and the OEMs are free to decide whom to grant their business as the business climate has become much more competitive. Despite some investments by EMS providers to modernise the facilities taken over in 2000/2001 Western Europe remains too expensive in comparison with the east. Therefore, we can observe shifts that business moves from France to Hungary but at the same time other business is relocated from Hungary to Asia.
In general, European employment has risen from 177.350 by 2 % to 181.570 and turnover by 1 % or 324 million EUR to 27.055 million EUR. In Central and Eastern Europe, however, the number of staff remained constant; the turnover has dropped by 2 %.
Because of its structure The Pildal Directory allows evaluations for various purposes. For example, the user may search for a certain size of companies to identify potential customers or partners. Another search may involve certifications to identify a partner for subcontracting in a specialized industry. Whatever the topic may be it can be isolated to a particular country or region (sorted per post-codes).
The European EMS industry is represented by a large number of smaller companies with annual revenues of less than 10 million EUR, but they provide assembly service for specialised purposes. Medical, military, aeronautical or industrial applications are characterised by small volumes but complex technology. They involve a lot of know-how that is not to be transferred to other countries. Proximity to customers is a strong argument for the EMS industry present in Europe.
For further details please visit http://www.pildal.com. The picture shows production at Sanmina-SCI.
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments