Europlacer installs Pick-and-Place<br>unit at AMS Neve

UK based AMS Neve has announced the first UK installation of the all-new iineo pick-and-place machine from Europlacer to keep pace with its rapid growth plans.

Mark Crabtree, Managing Director and Founder of AMS Neve, explained that having investigated the SMT market and equipment options thoroughly the obvious choice was Europlacer. “A core objective of the Europlacer concept has always been to protect the investment of its users by seeking upward and downward compatibility of feeders, software and other ancillaries. This principle has also been applied to the iineo SMT platform. It means that we are able to utilise our existing feeder inventory, thereby protecting our investment, reducing the configured cost of a new system and ultimately reducing the cost per placement.”



“In the rapidly evolving and dynamic markets we operate in and with clients as demanding as Disney, Warner Brothers, the BBC and many others, this investment and this partnership with Europlacer is fundamental to our continued growth,” he said.