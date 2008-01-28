AMI Semiconductor and IMEC<br>enters into agreement

AMI Semiconductor has entered into a new two-year collaboration program with IMEC - Europe's independent research center in the field of nanoelectronics – to develop AMI Semiconductor’s future Smart Power Technologies.

Under the terms of the agreement, AMIS will develop critical and novel Smart Power processes and devices in IMEC's advanced 200mm facilities, and use IMEC’s know-how and experience in deep submicron process technology. A team of on-site AMIS engineers will jointly work with IMEC engineers in the IMEC premises in Leuven, Belgium, in close

collaboration with the AMIS Smart Power team in Oudenaarde, Belgium.



AMIS has collaborated with IMEC on a number of developments during the last twenty years. The new agreement takes the relationship between the two companies to a new level by moving, for the first time, part of the

AMIS advanced technology R&D into IMEC's own premises.