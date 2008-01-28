Teknoflex building for the future

Teknoflex, the UK’s manufacturer of flexible and flex-rigid circuits, has consolidated its’ activities and moved all operations from its’ Terminus Road, Chichester, UK site to a brand new, custom built facility, sited alongside and connected to its’ main production unit in Quarry Lane, Chichester, UK.

Efficiency and the environment were major considerations during the construction of this new plant which boasts such green attributes as automatic lighting control via movement sensors, heat recovery systems, low energy lighting, automatic control of heating and ventilation, intelligent variable speed extract fans and effluent water treatment systems.



Brian Shorrock, Managing Director enthusiastically stated: “This is an exciting time for the company and is indicative not only of our continued growth and investment over the past few years but of our commitment to the future and to the ongoing support of our customers. Since 1984 Teknoflex has operated from two sites located one mile apart and this consolidation will therefore provide enormous efficiency gains and will present a high technology image, totally befitting our market leading position.”