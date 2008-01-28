SMT & Inspection | January 28, 2008
10%+ CEE growth drives AOI, Soldering, Pick and Place, Printing and Test Equipment sales
MHM’s 2008 Electronics Manufacture equipment purchasing intentions survey is focusing squarely on the 10%+ CAAGR growth in CEE region. Top 100 European Electronics manufacturing sites identified - AOI tops assembly equipment purchases, PCBA traceability and fine component opportunity also.
MHM’s ‘Electronics Assembly Equipment and Process Requirement System Purchasing Intentions Survey’ took in the top players per market sector and in all regions across Western and Eastern Europe - identifying AOI to be the most popular equipment type. PCBA Traceability systems were found popular in the processing part of the survey.
MHM structured a capital equipment and manufacturing systems investment intentions survey, viewing the 100 major Electronics Manufacturing sites in Europe.
The Multiclient focused attention on growth regions, such as Central and Eastern Europe and growth sectors such as Communications - although all regions and market sectors were covered. MHM’s enquiries centred on intended capital investment, for systems and equipment in the next 6 and 12+ months, along with installed capacity.
The study viewed systems and equipment purchases at OEM, EMS and ODM facilities.
Estimated Purchasing Intentions – Top 100 European Electronics Manufacturing Sites:
New Bar Code/RFID equipment was required at approximately 1 in 3 and Screen or Stencil Printing equipment 1 in 5 locations. New Motion Control Automation equipment, Robotics mainly, was required in around 1 in 6 and the more specialised Bonding equipment around 1 in 8 sites.
MHM also monitored a number of technology related items in order to identify the development of these across Europe.
Lead-free soldering is more than two thirds advanced across Europe – in around a third of cases there was either no requirement for lead-free soldering or the site had not made the changes. 68% of companies interviewed claimed PCBA Traceability was required – this was least evident in Eastern Europe where the incidence was around 56%. As may have been expected 100% of companies claim to be initiating process improvements. Again around two thirds of companies interviewed are placing BGA components, a lower proportion in Eastern Europe was found
Equipment processing conditions:
This picture shows production at Jabil.
