Sanmina-SCI transferres<br>production to Hungary

evertiq.com reported on Friday that EMS provider Sanmina-SCI will cut staff in the Nordics. According to latest reports the staff cuts depends on production transfer to Hungary.

It is a certain product that the plant in Southern Sweden is producing. This product has earlier been transformed from Hungary to Sweden. But now the production will be transferred back to Sanmina-SCI’s plant in Hungary. Sanmina-SCI in Forserum, Sweden, will cut 60 of it´s 130 blue collars and 10 of its 30 white collars.