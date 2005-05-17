EMS group & wound components company join up

23 year old wound components and power supply company, Oxford Electrical Products Ltd has been bought by Walters Group adding to the range of electronics manufacturing capabilities available from the High Wycombe-based group of companies.

Explains Brian Hallett, founder of OEP, and now MD of Walters OEP: “We have built our reputation on delivering quality components. We are committed to ISO 9001:2000, by which we design, manufacture and distribute products made to many international standards including EN 60065, 60742, 60950 as well as BABT and other industry and customer specific approvals. However, last year we had been experiencing difficulties finding a similarly high quality Chinese manufacturing partner that would allow us to respond to industry’s continual demands for reduced cost high quality product”



He continues: “Walters has its own Chinese manufacturing arm, Yan Walters, as well as other manufacturing capabilities that are essential to our products, including moulding and tool making. This makes the deal a perfect match: our customers can be assured of the highest quality products and highly competitive pricing, while Walters Group benefits from adding another complementary manufacturing capability, plus it gains access to the world’s leading distributors, through our relationships with Premier Farnell and RS Components.”



Walters OEP offers a wide range of power, pulse, audio and communications transformers, as well as other wound components, power supplies and DC/DC converters. The company also specialises in custom designed wound and power products.



The Walters Group of companies is based in High Wycombe, Bucks. It employs 130 people and has a turn over of approaching £20M. Group capabilities include Electronic Manufacturing Services, Product Design, Plastic Moulding, Tool Making, Sheet Metal Fabrication, Inductive and Power Supply Manufacture. The company also includes a Chinese manufacturing arm, and operates a policy of continually refining its procedures to improve performance and reliability.