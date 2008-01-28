Kitron receive Defence & Marine order

Kitron's subsidiary Kitron AS in Arendal has received new orders within the Defence/marine segment.

This order is worth NOK 37 million and is in addition to the orders of NOK 50 million announced in December 2007. Deliveries of the new orders will take place during second half of 2008.



"We are pleased to see that deliveries to these projects in 2008 are expected to be substantially greater than in 2007 which amounted to NOK 107 million "says Jan Sigvartsen, Managing director of Kitron AS.