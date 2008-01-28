Sony Ericsson´s new handsets will be<br>outsourced to Taiwan-based producers

The production of Sony Ericsson´s four newly released handsets will be outsourced to two Taiwan based OEM companies, Arima Communications and Chi Mei Communication Systems.

According to sources in Taiwan's handset industry, the two producers will together ship 15-18 million Sony Ericsson handsets in 2008. Arima will produce the T270, T280 models as well as R300 Radio. Chi Mei Communication Systems will manufacture the R306 Radio. In 2007 Sony Ericsson purchased around 8.5 million handsets from Taiwan-based OEMs producers.