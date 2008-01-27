Electronics Production | January 27, 2008
Hanza - a new EMS provider is launched
Four industry veterans and founders of EMS Providers such as Note and HSF Group, have joined forces and started up a one-stop-shop for electronics manufacturing specialized in medical, industrial and telecom – Hanza AB.
Hanza is led by a group of private investors. Among them are Erik Stenfors (President), Bengt Emesten (Vice President) and Sten Dybeck (chairman of the board), these are the three gentlemen who started of Sweden based EMS provider Note AB in year 2000. Mr. Bengt Emesten is also the co-founder of Qcom which now is part of Flextronics. They are now entering this new venture alongside Gunnar Bergström (vice chairman of the board), co-founder of HSF Group. Among the investors is also John Wattin who has formed companies like MySQL.
The vision for Hanza is to become the leading EMS provider in Scandinavia within three years time. The company operates as a one-stop-shop that provides EMS services as well as mechanics. This is called CMS, Complete Manufacturing Services.
Volume production for the Scandinavian market will be carried out from Hanza’s newly acquired plants in Eastern Europe. The service and support will be handled from Sweden. Hanza has aquired Tarkon in Estonia from HSF Group. The plant is focused on mechanics, cables, and enclosures. Hanza has also acquired a plant in Poland which is a complete EMS plant. In total the company will start off with a turn over of approximately 65 million Euros, 800 employees and a production surface of 55.000 square meters. Among Hanzas customers are Atlas Copco, Bosch, Carrier, Cewe, Ericsson, Intermec, Primus, Siemens, Tour Andersson, Whirlpool and Zarlink.
The company is officially launched on the Electronics-EP on Monday January 28 at the Stockholm International Fair.
The vision for Hanza is to become the leading EMS provider in Scandinavia within three years time. The company operates as a one-stop-shop that provides EMS services as well as mechanics. This is called CMS, Complete Manufacturing Services.
Volume production for the Scandinavian market will be carried out from Hanza’s newly acquired plants in Eastern Europe. The service and support will be handled from Sweden. Hanza has aquired Tarkon in Estonia from HSF Group. The plant is focused on mechanics, cables, and enclosures. Hanza has also acquired a plant in Poland which is a complete EMS plant. In total the company will start off with a turn over of approximately 65 million Euros, 800 employees and a production surface of 55.000 square meters. Among Hanzas customers are Atlas Copco, Bosch, Carrier, Cewe, Ericsson, Intermec, Primus, Siemens, Tour Andersson, Whirlpool and Zarlink.
The company is officially launched on the Electronics-EP on Monday January 28 at the Stockholm International Fair.
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments