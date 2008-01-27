Hanza - a new EMS provider is launched

Four industry veterans and founders of EMS Providers such as Note and HSF Group, have joined forces and started up a one-stop-shop for electronics manufacturing specialized in medical, industrial and telecom – Hanza AB.

Hanza is led by a group of private investors. Among them are Erik Stenfors (President), Bengt Emesten (Vice President) and Sten Dybeck (chairman of the board), these are the three gentlemen who started of Sweden based EMS provider Note AB in year 2000. Mr. Bengt Emesten is also the co-founder of Qcom which now is part of Flextronics. They are now entering this new venture alongside Gunnar Bergström (vice chairman of the board), co-founder of HSF Group. Among the investors is also John Wattin who has formed companies like MySQL.



The vision for Hanza is to become the leading EMS provider in Scandinavia within three years time. The company operates as a one-stop-shop that provides EMS services as well as mechanics. This is called CMS, Complete Manufacturing Services.



Volume production for the Scandinavian market will be carried out from Hanza’s newly acquired plants in Eastern Europe. The service and support will be handled from Sweden. Hanza has aquired Tarkon in Estonia from HSF Group. The plant is focused on mechanics, cables, and enclosures. Hanza has also acquired a plant in Poland which is a complete EMS plant. In total the company will start off with a turn over of approximately 65 million Euros, 800 employees and a production surface of 55.000 square meters. Among Hanzas customers are Atlas Copco, Bosch, Carrier, Cewe, Ericsson, Intermec, Primus, Siemens, Tour Andersson, Whirlpool and Zarlink.



The company is officially launched on the Electronics-EP on Monday January 28 at the Stockholm International Fair.