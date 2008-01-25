Sanmina-SCI cuts staff in the Nordic

Sanmina-SCI has decided to cut out 70 of its staff at its enclosure plant in Southern Sweden.

Sanmina-SCI in Forserum, Sweden, today cut 60 of its 130 workers and 10 of its 30 office employees. In total Sanmina-SCI will lay of 70 employees in Forserum. The reason for this down sizing is the changes that are taking place at Sanmina-SCI globally. Negotiation with the labour union will start on Monday.