Multiprint distrubutes stencils from Sericut

Denmark based Multiprint will take over all the sales of laser cut stencils from Spain based Sericut Europa on the Nordic market.

Previously Sericut Europa has sold stencils directly to the Nordic market; however now Multiprint will take over the sales.

Multiprint acquired Scan Circuit during autumn 2007. In that acquisition the production of laser cut stencils where included. This production has now been phased out and replaced with distribution of Sericut Europa.