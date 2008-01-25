Orbotech's UCI technology provides superior inkjet printing for PCB production

Orbotech has announced that its advanced UCI Technoloy, used in the Company's Newprint inkjet printing systems, ensures superior system performance for bare printed circuit board (PCB) manufacturing.

UCI (UV Curing Integrated) Technology is the technology for legend printing that instantly cures the ink while printing. This results in shorter cycle times, valuable cost savings and higher overall quality.



Mr. Guy Alon, Inkjet Product Marketing Manager at Orbotech Ltd., explained: 'In the conventional inkjet printing process, there are additional curing steps after printing that must be conducted on each side of the panel as well as several handling cycles. With UCI Technology, the legend printed by the Orbotech system is already cured. There is no need for panels to be moved in and out of a curing oven, which greatly reduces handling defects. This enables users to save up to 30 minutes of curing and handling time in each printing cycle. Further, UCI Technology enables better control of material flow and thickness by eliminating the use of stencils. Excellent cost savings is also achieved through the reduction of process steps, ovens, floor space, utilities and manpower.'