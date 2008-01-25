Premo opens a new sales office in Korea

Premo, the inductive components Spanish manufacturer, open a new sales office in Korea after some sales visit to Korea.

Premo has two factories in Asia, specifically in China, specialized in the planar transformers production since 2001. The new factory has 2,800 m2 and has 185 direct workers and 400 indirect ones. China will make fourteen million vehicles in 2010 and Premo Group is preparing itself to attend to this demand.



Premo has important customers in South Korea such as Kaicom, designer and manufacturer of unique and creative telecommunication products based on experienced wire and wireless telecommunication technology and fields.