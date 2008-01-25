Schlafhorst heads for new challenge<br>in Poland and Germany

The new structure of partners, the change of the legal form as well as the extension of the manufacturing sites in Mönchengladbach, Germnany and Lubsko Poland underline the continuous and sustainable corporate development for the German based EMS provider Schlafhorst Electronics.

Schlafhorst Electronics now strives to strengthen its market position as service provide for OEMs in all related market segments. The activities focus on automation and drive technology, specific mains units and on process measuring and control technology for various fields of application in industry, automotive engineering, medical engineering etc.

The foundations for this have been already laid in advance by investing in production area, staff and machinery of the manufacturing site in Lubsko (Poland) and of the competence center in Mönchengladbach (Germany).



The Managing Board of the new corporation consists of the previous Managing Directors and Partners of Schlafhorst Electronics GmbH. Mr. Claus Brunen is in charge of the Financial Management and Controlling, Mr. Knut Richter is in charge of Production and Human Resources and Mr. Manfred Tillmann is in charge of Sales, Development, Purchasing and Logistics. The Supervisory Board consists of Joachim Brunen, Tim Richter and Sebastian Tillmann. The functions of the chairman of the Managing Board and the Supervisory Board will be executed alternately by the members of the two boards.