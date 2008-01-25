Foxconn Czech Rep. sets up<br>parliament for employees

EMS provider Foxconn has set up a parliament for its employees in the Czech Republic to solve the conflicts going on between the workers.

This deception has been taken because that company was not able to resolve all the problems that have arisen at the company’s plant in Czech Republic.



Currently Foxcoon employees 7000 people in Czech Republic, this makes the company the biggest employee in the region. The Slovakian and Bulgarians employees at the plant have been employed by so called "agencies". This has lead to a big conflict between the Czech staff and agency workers, Praguemonitor reports. The parliament meets every third Tuesday of the month. The management is also attending the meetings.