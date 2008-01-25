Toumaz ISO 13485:2003 certified

Toumaz Technology Limited has announces that it has received ISO 13485:2003 certification for its quality management system.

ISO 13485 is the regulatory standard for the international medical industry and is closely related to ISO 9000. Toumaz was assessed and certified as meeting the requirements of this strategically significant standard by independent body SGS, the world’s leading verification and certification body.



ISO 13485 is a regulatory requirement in a number of international markets for the manufacture of medical devices, and forms the cornerstone for the CE certification of medical products in the EU. Meeting the ISO quality management standard is a crucial milestone in the ongoing commercialisation of Sensium, Toumaz’s breakthrough ultra-low power wireless platform for the development of non-intrusive body monitors for healthcare and lifestyle markets. In November 2007, Toumaz took the top honours in the Electronics category of the prestigious Innovation in Engineering Awards – given by The Institution of Engineering and Technology – in recognition of the groundbreaking innovation of the Sensium as an enabling technology for highly valuable medical applications.



Toumaz Technology’s Chief Operating Officer and Co-Founder Keith Errey commented: “We are delighted that Toumaz has been awarded the important ISO 13485 certification, which demonstrates our absolute commitment to quality throughout the product cycle including the manufacture of medical devices, and which will offer significant benefits to our customers.”