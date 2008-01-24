Electronics Production | January 24, 2008
Digi-Key and Wurth in distribution agreement
Digi-Key and Wurth Electronics has announced that the companies have signed a global distribution agreement.
Wurth Electronics manufactures passive components for automotive, industry, and telecom applications. Production sites are located in Germany, the USA, Europe and China. Digi-Key Corporation is a broad-line distributor of electronic components and accessories. Wurth products stocked by Digi-Key are featured in its print and online catalogs.
“We are very pleased to add Wurth Electronics Midcom to our line card,” said Mark Larson, Digi-Key president and COO. “Wurth’s philosophy of giving the customer a little bit more to make a big difference is right in step with Digi-Key’s values. Customers purchasing Wurth products from Digi-Key will benefit from these shared values that include product availability and superior service.”
“Wurth Electronics Midcom, Inc. chooses our partners based upon our claim, ‘More than You Expect,’” said President Norbert Heckmann. “We believe we have partnered with the true leader in customer satisfaction, Digi-Key, which has been voted #1 for overall performance in our industry for 16 years running. Digi-Key has been our model since we started in the American market. Wurth Electronics Midcom, our sales force, and of course, our customers are extremely pleased that Digi-Key is now going to carry our wide range of electronic components. This partnership represents two companies that pride themselves as service leaders in the industry.”
