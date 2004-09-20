Micrel Appoints Arrow across Northern Europe

Power, Connect and Protect IC solutions maker Micrel, announces the appointment of Arrow Electronics across Northern Europe. The agreement covers the United Kingdom and the Nordic countries.

As a result of this key appointment, Arrow’s customer base now has access to Micrel’s family of high-performance communications, clock management, mixed signal, analog and power ICs. These include devices for cellular telephones, servers, portable computer systems, computer peripherals, process control systems, consumer electronics and power supplies.



Commenting on the appointment, Micrel’s European Distribution Manager, Dave Foster said, “For many years, Micrel has enjoyed a very successful relationship with Arrow Electronics both in North America and across central and southern Europe. The addition of Northern Europe, where Arrow is particularly strong, completes our joint European coverage.



“The UK is recognized as a key electronics design centre even though many of the finished products are manufactured elsewhere, whilst the Nordic countries, particularly Sweden and Finland, are leaders in portable communications. Both areas are key to Micrel’s continued growth in Europe and I am very pleased that Arrow Electronics will be working with us to achieve our goals” adds Foster.



David Spragg, Technical and Marketing Director, Arrow, added: “Micrel’s product range will strengthen our line card and its high quality support, combined with our own extensive field applications resources, should lead to the same success in northern Europe that is enjoyed by the two companies elsewhere in the world.”