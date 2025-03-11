Nearfield Instruments expands to the US

The new subsidiary, Nearfield Instruments USA Inc., is off to a flying start having received multiple system orders from an unnamed US customer, reinforcing the company’s growth trajectory,

“We’re excited to share that our flagship product QUADRA has been selected by our US customer as part of the development of its newest production technology. What a great way to launch Nearfield’s business in the US,” according to Jeroen Verbiest, VP Sales & Marketing of Nearfield Instruments, in a press release.

Nearfield Instruments USA Inc. specialises in high-precision, non-destructive metrology and inspection solutions that enable semiconductor manufacturers to achieve – what the company claims to be – unprecedented accuracy in process control at the nanoscale.

“The semiconductor industry is evolving rapidly, and our technology enables our customers to push the boundaries of what’s possible with next-generation chip production. We are pleased to have now commercial and operational presence on all semiconductor-relevant continents,” says Hamed Sadeghian, CEO of Nearfield Instruments.

The expansion includes the opening of several office and technical locations throughout the year, which will serve as hubs for customer support, collaborative innovation and supply operations.