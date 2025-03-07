Finwave announces global distribution agreement with RFMW

Gallium Nitride (GaN) technology company Finwave Semiconductor has signed a global distribution agreement with RFMW to address the needs of the increasingly demanding wireless communication landscape.

This partnership between the two American companies represents a significant step in Finwave’s evolution from a technology-driven company to a product-driven company, according to a media release.

A distributor of radio frequency (RF), microwave semiconductors, and components, RFMW delivers leading-edge RF semiconductor chips to customers and applications worldwide. By adding Finwave’s portfolio — which includes high-power RF switches and upcoming RF power amplifiers — RFMW enhances its line card, filling a key gap and broadening its offerings to customers.

Finwave’s GaN-on Si RF chips are targeted to a range of RF applications, including communications infrastructure (base stations, MIMO, small cells, land mobile radios, customer premise equipment, fixed wireless access), Wi-Fi routers, satellite, radar, drones, anti-drones, test and measurement equipment, and medical equipment.

“RFMW is excited to partner with Finwave to bring their cutting-edge GaN-on-Si technology to our customers,” said Joel Levine, President, RFMW. “Finwave’s innovative solutions deliver exceptional bandwidth and power performance, aligning perfectly with our commitment to providing best-in-class RF and microwave components. This partnership enables us to support our customers with high-efficiency, next-generation products that drive advancements in 5G, aerospace, and defense applications.”