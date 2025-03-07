Finwave announces global distribution agreement with RFMW
This partnership between the two American companies represents a significant step in Finwave’s evolution from a technology-driven company to a product-driven company.
Gallium Nitride (GaN) technology company Finwave Semiconductor has signed a global distribution agreement with RFMW to address the needs of the increasingly demanding wireless communication landscape.
A distributor of radio frequency (RF), microwave semiconductors, and components, RFMW delivers leading-edge RF semiconductor chips to customers and applications worldwide. By adding Finwave’s portfolio — which includes high-power RF switches and upcoming RF power amplifiers — RFMW enhances its line card, filling a key gap and broadening its offerings to customers.
Finwave’s GaN-on Si RF chips are targeted to a range of RF applications, including communications infrastructure (base stations, MIMO, small cells, land mobile radios, customer premise equipment, fixed wireless access), Wi-Fi routers, satellite, radar, drones, anti-drones, test and measurement equipment, and medical equipment.
“RFMW is excited to partner with Finwave to bring their cutting-edge GaN-on-Si technology to our customers,” said Joel Levine, President, RFMW. “Finwave’s innovative solutions deliver exceptional bandwidth and power performance, aligning perfectly with our commitment to providing best-in-class RF and microwave components. This partnership enables us to support our customers with high-efficiency, next-generation products that drive advancements in 5G, aerospace, and defense applications.”
“This is an exciting time for Finwave as we transition from technology development to the commercialization of RF products based on our unique and highly differentiated GaN-on-Si RF technology,” said Finwave Semiconductor CEO Dr. Pierre-Yves Lesaicherre. “Our partnership with RFMW is a strong validation that our innovative technology can deliver high-performance solutions for a wide range of customers and applications worldwide. By working with RFMW, we are significantly expanding access to our cutting-edge GaN-on-Si RF chips, reaching customers who may not have been aware of Finwave or previously had access to our products.”