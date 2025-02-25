Allegro MicroSystems names Mike Doogue as president and CEO

Mr. Doogue's promotion to CEO follows 27 years of rising through Allegro's leadership ranks, during which time he enabled many of the company's technologies, first as an engineer and then as a business leader. Prior to this promotion, Mr. Doogue served as Allegro’s Executive Vice President and its first Chief Technology Officer, leading technology development and worldwide operations, which includes manufacturing, procurement, and quality. He has also previously served as the Company’s Senior Vice President of Technology and Products, which included direct oversight of each of the company’s business units.

“Mike has been instrumental in shaping our strategy, developing our technology roadmap and creating new, innovative products that drive customer value, and we are confident that he is the right person to drive Allegro to the next level,” says Joseph Martin, Lead Independent Director of the Board of Directors, in a press release.

Mr. Doogue succeeds Vineet Nargolwala, who is stepping down as President and Chief Executive Officer and as a member of the Board.