BYD, Saudi partner on ‘world’s largest’ BESS projects

BYD Energy Storage and Saudi Electricity Company (SEC) have signed the world's largest grid-scale energy storage projects contracts with a capacity of 12.5GWh at the time.

Combined with the previously delivered 2.6GWh project, the total cooperation now has amounted to a massive 15.1GWh of projects, according to a media release.

This cooperation is a major step towards advancing Saudi Arabia's renewable energy industry and aligning with the ambitious goals set forth in Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 initiative.

SEC aims to reshape Saudi Arabia's energy landscape and spearheading exploration in renewable energy, driven by the Kingdom’s ambition to achieve its optimal energy mix of 50% of renewables by 2030.

The BESS equipment in the projects will be installed at five sites in the country. BYD Energy Storage will supply new-generation MC Cube-T ESS that adopt its globally pioneering CTS (Cell-to-System) super-integrated technology, with a Vcts (proportion of cell volume to system volume) index exceeding 33%.

“These installations will integrate into Saudi Arabia's power transmission network, playing a pivotal role in addressing challenges posed by the rising number of renewable energy generation systems, ensuring stable power supply, and meeting peak energy demands,” the media release said.

Around 17 years ago, the first pilot BESS system was delivered from BYD to the market to seek for the potential value of LFP-based battery storage system to be coupled in electricity network system. To date, BYD Energy Storage has delivered over 75GWh of BESS equipment to 350 projects spanning more than 110 countries and regions worldwide.