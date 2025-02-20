Silicon Labs secures $23M Texas CHIPS Act grant to boost R&D

The company says in a press release that this investment will support a new R&D laboratory, strengthening the region’s status as a premier technology hub.

The grant is part of the state's broader effort to expand its semiconductor industry, aiming to boost local research, create jobs, and strengthen Texas' position in advanced chip design. Silicon Labs plans to use the funding to accelerate its innovation roadmap, particularly around the build-out and design of Silicon Labs' Series 3.

"As a Texas-born company and global IoT wireless leader, Silicon Labs is committed to driving innovation, fostering economic growth, and developing a talented workforce in the state," says Silicon Labs President and CEO Matt Johnson, in the perss release. "The Texas CHIPS Act funding will empower us to accelerate wireless chip design, create transformative technologies, and strengthen Texas' leadership in the semiconductor industry."

The new laboratory in Austin is expected to contribute to ongoing efforts to make the state a "leader in chip design".