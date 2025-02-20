Everspin, Lattice partner to bring MRAM solutions to FPGA platforms

Everspin Technologies, a developer and manufacturer of Magnetoresistive Random Access Memory (MRAM) persistent memory solutions, announced that its PERSYST MRAM is now validated for configuration across all Lattice Semiconductor Field Programmable Gate Arrays (FPGA).

Enabled through the Lattice Radiant software suite, this validation highlights MRAM’s role as a robust and reliable configuration memory device for a wide range of applications in industries such as industrial, aerospace, military, and automotive, according to a media release.

The shift from traditional flash memory to MRAM in FPGA configuration reflects the growing demands of modern applications. Unlike NOR flash, which requires long program and erase time, MRAM offers high endurance, fast read/write speeds, and exceptional data retention. These attributes make MRAM particularly suited for mission-critical environments, including real-time sensor processing, data logging in avionics, and in-orbit reprogramming for space systems. Customers are already taking advantage of the MRAM support in their designs that utilize Lattice’s FPGA.