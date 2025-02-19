Blueshift Memory start £2.77M project with AP Memory & Syntronix
Blueshift Memory, designer of a novel high-speed memory architecture, has secured a UK-Taiwan Bilateral R&D grant from Innovate UK for a project worth GBP 1.2 million in the UK.
In collaboration with Taiwanese companies AP Memory and Syntronix, Blueshift Memory will develop next-generation 3D high-bandwidth memory (HBM) chips, integrating its proprietary Cambridge Architecture.
Taiwan is investing an additional NTD 65 million (£1.57 million) in the project through the Department of Industrial Technology (DoIT) and private matched funding. The three companies signed a joint collaboration agreement in late 2024, with the project officially starting on January 1, 2025.
Spanning 30 months, the project — titled “New High-Performance Computer Architecture Implementation in High Bandwidth Memory for AI & Data-Intensive Applications” — aims to enhance AP Memory’s very high bandwidth memory (VHM) by incorporating Blueshift Memory’s technology.
“We are very excited about working with AP Memory and Syntronix on this project,” said Helen Duncan, CEO of Blueshift Memory. “Having already validated the performance of our architecture in FPGA, this partnership will allow us to demonstrate its potential in silicon in 2026 and will advance our roadmap by at least two years. We are grateful to the ongoing support of Innovate UK, who co-funded the initial development of our demonstrator, as well as our participation in two Global Business Innovation Programme (GBIP) missions to Taiwan.”