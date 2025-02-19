Blueshift Memory start £2.77M project with AP Memory & Syntronix

In collaboration with Taiwanese companies AP Memory and Syntronix, Blueshift Memory will develop next-generation 3D high-bandwidth memory (HBM) chips, integrating its proprietary Cambridge Architecture.

Taiwan is investing an additional NTD 65 million (£1.57 million) in the project through the Department of Industrial Technology (DoIT) and private matched funding. The three companies signed a joint collaboration agreement in late 2024, with the project officially starting on January 1, 2025.

Spanning 30 months, the project — titled “New High-Performance Computer Architecture Implementation in High Bandwidth Memory for AI & Data-Intensive Applications” — aims to enhance AP Memory’s very high bandwidth memory (VHM) by incorporating Blueshift Memory’s technology.