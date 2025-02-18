Western Digital to complete separation from SanDisk

The spin-off, scheduled to be completed on February 21, 2025, will see SanDisk Corporation reemerge as a separate entity dedicated to flash-based products and new memory technologies, while Western Digital will continue its focus on high-capacity HDD solutions.

The move aims to enhance the long-term potential and valuation of both businesses by allowing each to operate with a dedicated strategic focus and financial foundation.

"As we finalize the separation of our businesses, we are confident that both Western Digital and Sandisk will continue driving innovation and providing compelling storage solutions to customers while delivering long-term shareholder value," said Western Digital CEO David Goeckeler in the company's second-quarter 2025 report.

Mr Goeckler continued to say that the company anticipates its strong performance in HDD, combined with a strategic approach to managing the Flash business within the New Era of NAND, will enable each company to capture the growing demand for storage driven by the AI Data Cycle.

It was back in October 2023 that Western Digital first announced its plans to spin off its flash business, ending its partnership with SanDisk less than a decade after it acquired the company in 2015.