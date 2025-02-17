Ardian completes acquisition of chip firm Synergie

Private investment house Ardian has reportedly completed the acquisition of semiconductor firm Synergie Cad Group.

This acquisition follows the acquisition of IBS in October 2024 and represents the second investment of Ardian Semiconductor, a private equity investment platform dedicated to the semiconductor industry, formed through an exclusive strategic partnership with Silian Partners.

Founded in 1986 and based in Carros, France, Synergie Cad specializes in the development of advanced test interface solutions enabling leading semiconductor companies to optimize the testing and validation of their complex chip designs.

Through this acquisition, Ardian Semiconductor aims to accelerate Synergie Cad’s growth by leveraging its extensive industry expertise and global network, enabling the company to expand its product offering and enhance its market position, according to a media release.

The partnership will focus on innovation, operational efficiency, and augmented customer intimacy, providing the company with the resources it needs to scale and meet growing demand for increasingly sophisticated test interface solutions.

Prior to the acquisition, Synergie Cad was owned by Alain Librati, the management team, Prudentia Capital, and BNP Paribas Développement. Ardian Semiconductor acquired a controlling stake in the company, whilst Alain Librati, the management team and BNP Paribas Développement have reinvested as minority shareholders.

“We are thrilled to partner with Ardian and Silian Partners, who bring a unique set of financial, strategic and operational capabilities, which will be invaluable to help us accomplish our ambition to accelerate our growth and continue to enhance the value we deliver to our customers,” said Alain Librati, CEO and Co-founder, Synergie Cad. “We are thankful to Prudentia Capital and BNP Paribas Développement who have supported us since 2020 to invest in a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Vietnam, which will be a strategic asset underpinning our future growth strategy.”

“We are honored to join forces with Synergie Cad, which strongly aligns with our mission to transform proven European technology companies into global leaders in their market segment,” said Lise Fauconnier, Senior Managing Director, Ardian. “We are committed to bringing the required resources and support to Alain Librati and his team to help them fulfill the potential of the company.”