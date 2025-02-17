SkyLab partners with Esnet, expands XR Cloud into South Korea

SkyLab, a Singapore headquartered innovator in AI and GPU as a Service (GPUaaS) cloud service platforms, has announced the expansion of XR Cloud into Korea through a strategic partnership with Esnet Systems, an ICT solutions provider.

This move will accelerate AI-driven innovation by providing enterprises, research institutions and startups instant access to high-performance GPU computing without the traditional barriers of cost and procurement delays, according to a media release.

To address this, SkyLab’s XR Cloud — powered by its flagship FusionFlow Cloud Service Platform — delivers enterprise-grade AI computing on demand, the company said. This GPUaaS model eliminates the need for expensive GPU hardware investments, enabling organizations to scale AI workloads instantly and cost-effectively.

SkyLab’s XR Cloud delivers on-demand enterprise GPU power, seamless AI scalability, and optimized AI infrastructure management.

With South Korea emerging as a major AI and digital transformation hub, SkyLab’s partnership with Esnet Systems will accelerate access to high-performance AI computing across industries.

“AI infrastructure is the foundation of innovation. By integrating XR Cloud into our AI solutions portfolio, we’re providing businesses and research institutions with the GPU compute power they need—scalably and cost-effectively,” Yu In-cheol, Head of AI/Cloud Center, Esnet Systems, said. “Our partnership with SkyLab will unlock new AI capabilities across Korea’s technology ecosystem.”