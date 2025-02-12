Macom Europe receives multi-year contract

The "MAGENTA" program’s goal is to develop next-generation Ka-band Monolithic Microwave Integrated Circuit (MMIC) front-end products, leveraging MESC’s existing Gallium Nitride (GaN) technology.

A key program focus will be the development of amplifiers with exceptional power-added efficiency. The products and capabilities developed under the program are intended to support telecommunication systems in the 5G-FR2 bands and low earth orbit (LEO) communication systems.

“We believe that this noteworthy award will make MESC a stronger partner and supplier to the European Telecommunications and Space markets,” says Stephen G. Daly, President and CEO of MACOM, in a press release. “The MAGENTA team will collaborate and explore new MMIC design and manufacturing techniques to improve performance of critical global communication systems. We are pleased to have French government support as we build a stronger business in France to support the European market.”

The MAGENTA program is financed by the French government within the framework of France 2030 and will be administered by BPI, the French agency for innovation and a financial institution. Under the terms of the contract, MESC will lead the manufacturing of the MMICs developed by MAGENTA partners.