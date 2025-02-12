Black Semiconductor launches new HQ – FabONE

The facility spans 15,000 square meters, with cleanroom space and infrastructure to support pilot production. The company currently employs 50 people, with plans to expand to 100 by the end of 2025, according to a company blog post.

FabONE’s focus is on integrating graphene to enable optical communication between chips, aiming to improve speed, efficiency, and scalability.

The establishment of FabONE follows a EUR 254.4 million funding round in June 2024, positioning Black Semiconductor to begin pilot production in 2027 and ramp up to volume production by 2029.

"The establishment of FabONE allows us to take our current technology developments to the next level and significantly accelerate our progress. We’re excited to continue realizing our vision for the next generation of chip connectivity," says Dr. Daniel Schall, co-founder and CEO of Black Semiconductor, in the blog post.

The company has outlined an ambitious roadmap, with plans to construct a scalable pilot line for 300mm wafer technology in 2025, make the pilot line operational in 2026, begin pilot production in 2027, and transition to volume production by 2029, achieving full-volume production by 2031.