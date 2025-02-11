Leadership changes at GF – Thomas Caulfield steps down as CEO

Caulfield succeeds Ahmed Yahia, who will step down from the board and his role as Chairman after more than a decade in the position. Breen, who has been with GF since 2018, and is currently COO, succeeds Caulfield. In addition, Niels Anderskouv, currently GF’s Chief Business Officer, has been appointed GF’s President and COO. These changes will become effective April 28, 2025.

“I am truly honored and excited to be appointed as the next CEO of GF,” says Tim Breen, in a press release. “GF is uniquely positioned with our talented team, differentiated technology and geographically diverse manufacturing footprint to meet our global customers’ needs. I appreciate the confidence that the Board has placed in me, and I look forward to partnering with Tom and Niels to expand our portfolio, deepen our customer focus, accelerate our growth and deliver increasing value for our shareholders.”

Caulfield became President and CEO of GF in 2018. During his tenure, he has repositioned the technology portfolio to focus on differentiated, essential chips and steered the company to sustainable profitability. In 2021, he spearheaded the company's IPO, one of the largest semiconductor IPOs in history. Amid a global chip shortage, he focused on building resilient supply chains, investing in new manufacturing capacity and forging partnerships with key customers and governments.