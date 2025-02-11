Trymax joins Accuron Technologies

This transaction expands Accuron's scope of solutions in the semiconductor equipment sector and strengthens its European presence.

The acquisition is consistent with Accuron's long-term growth strategy of building its portfolio of versatile and robust semiconductor equipment solutions. The investment enables Accuron to add to its current offerings in the Etch & Clean process segment, while creating opportunities for potential collaboration with other companies in the group.

The sellers comprise Pontex Investment Partners (Pontex), a private equity firm and current investor, as well as Leo Meijer and Ludo Vandenberk, the two founders of Trymax. Following the transaction, Meijer and Vandenberk are expected to continue managing the company.

“This acquisition is another important milestone for Accuron, enhancing our product offerings and geographical coverage in the semiconductor industry. We look forward to welcoming the Trymax team into the Accuron family and working together to better serve our customers,” says Tan Kai Hoe, CEO and President of Accuron Technologies, in a press release.

Pontex first entered into an investment partnership with Trymax in March 2019. The partnership enabled the company to accelerate new technology developments, expand its client base and scale up its manufacturing capacity with a new production facility. Looking ahead, Trymax is poised for further expansion, leveraging the resources and expertise of its new group.