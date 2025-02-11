NXP agrees to acquire edge AI pioneer Kinara

These devices enable a range of edge AI applications, including multi-modal generative AI models. The acquisition will be an all-cash transaction valued at USD 307 million and is expected to close in the first half of 2025.

The future of intelligent systems will require secure, cost-effective and energy-efficient AI processing at the edge. As a result, the edge AI processing market is growing rapidly.

Kinara’s innovative NPUs and comprehensive software enablement deliver energy-efficient AI performance across a range of neural networks, including conventional AI, as well as generative AI, to address the rapidly growing AI needs of industrial and automotive markets. The acquisition will enhance and strengthen NXP’s ability to provide complete and scalable AI platforms, from TinyML to generative AI, by bringing discrete NPUs and AI software to NXP’s portfolio.