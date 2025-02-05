Satya to manufacture and distribute Duracell products

Global battery manufacturer Duracell Inc has signed a licensing agreement with Satya Intl, which will allow the latter to manufacture and distribute several automotive and power products under the Duracell brand name.

Satya Intl will manufacture, market and distribute Duracell products across Asia and Africa.

Satya plans to introduce lead-acid, tubular, inverter and UPS batteries, along with automotive power accessories such as battery chargers and jump starters, according to media reports.

The licensing agreement is expected to enhance Satya Intl’s market position by leveraging Duracell’s reputation for quality and reliability in battery technology.

The new range of batteries and power accessories is set to be introduced in mid-February 2025. Distribution will begin in April 2025 through Satya Intl’s established channels across the licensed regions.

“At Satya Intl, we are dedicated to providing innovative and high-quality products that meet the diverse needs of our global customers,” Rakesh Sharma – Managing Director at Satya Intl said. “Our licensing agreement with Duracell Inc., of USA marks a significant milestone in our journey to enhance the automotive & tubular batteries and automotive accessories market in Asia and Africa.”

The licensing agreement grants Satya Intl the rights to distribute Duracell-branded automotive and power products across many countries. In Asia, this includes Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brunei, Cambodia, India, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Maldives, Myanmar, Mongolia, Nepal, Pakistan, the Philippines, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand, Timor-Leste, Vietnam, and New Zealand.

In Africa, the company will distribute in Algeria, Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, the Central African Republic, Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Ethiopia, Ghana, Guinea-Bissau, Iberia, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Mali, Mauritania, Mauritius, Morocco, Mozambique, Namibia, Nigeria, Palestine, Rwanda, Senegal, Seychelles, Somalia, South Africa, Sudan, Tanzania, Togo, Tunisia, Uganda, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.