Li-Cycle partners with OEM firm to recycle batteries

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp, a lithium-ion battery resource recovery company, is partnering with an electric vehicle automotive original equipment manufacturer (OEM) to recycle lithium-ion battery materials at its Germany Spoke (pre-processing facility) as it continues to broaden its commercial footprint in the EU.

This exclusive agreement channels feedstock from a facility producing electric vehicles within the EU to Li-Cycle’s Germany Spoke. This signifies yet another partnership with a prominent global electric vehicle (EV) OEM, further showcasing the company’s recycling technology and high-quality service, Li-Cycle said in a media release.

“We are delighted to recycle lithium-ion batteries and manufacturing scrap sourced from across the EU as we work to expand our commercial reach and enhance value for our global EV OEM partners,” said Ajay Kochhar, Li-Cycle President and CEO. “This partnership with a leading, premium EV manufacturer will serve as a vital source of recycling feedstock for our Germany Spoke, aiding our objective of offering a local and sustainable secondary supply of critical battery materials.”

Kochhar added that Li-Cycle continued to be committed to deliver “high-quality services and products to our global partners.”

Established in 2016, Li-Cycle’s mission is to recover critical battery-grade materials to create a domestic closed-loop battery supply chain for a clean energy future. The company leverages its patent-protected Spoke & Hub Technologies to recycle different types of lithium-ion batteries.