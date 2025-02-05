ALTER | HTV puts new chip and wafer test tech into operation

Semiconductors are essential to digitalisation, powering everything from computers and smartphones to data centres, robotics, and vehicles. In the automotive sector, they play a crucial role in controlling functions like driving behaviour and safety systems

The European semiconductor industry continues to evolve and the EU seeks to reduce reliance on Asian suppliers and strengthen local production. The demand for cutting-edge chips, particularly for autonomous driving and AI, is driving this change.

“In a dynamic semiconductor market with rapidly changing requirements, flexible test solutions are the key to our customers’ success. With the latest generation of test systems, ALTER | HTV offers the highest test performance, variability and flexibility to fulfil current and future requirements,” says Dirk Stenkamp, CEO of TÜV NORD AG, in a press release.

The Advantest V93K EXA Scale is a test system designed for maximum flexibility. Running on the latest SmarTest 8 software, it supports a wide range of analogue and digital signal tests. This versatility allows ALTER | HTV to meet specific customer requirements with customised solutions.

The fully automatic ACCRETECH UF2000 wafer prober for wafer-based electrical chip testing. With ±1.5-micron precision and 24/7 operation, it ensures reliable and efficient testing. The ability to test at both high and low temperatures makes it a universal partner in the semiconductor production process. Semiconductor testing at different temperatures is an important aspect of reliability testing and characterisation of semiconductor chips.

Strengthening the business location Bensheim

With the acquisition of the new test systems, ALTER | HTV is reaffirming its commitment to Bensheim as a business location, securing jobs and confirming its role as a flexible and strong partner for its customers.