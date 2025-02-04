3M joins group to accelerate US semiconductor technology

The consortium will be anchored by a new "cutting-edge facility" in Silicon Valley.

"As the demands of AI and other high performance computing technologies increase, suppliers must work together to provide comprehensive solutions to tough challenges on increasingly shorter timelines." says Steven Vander Louw, 3M's president of display and electronics product platforms, in a press release. "The companies in the US-JOINT Consortium represent US and Japanese innovation leaders in a range of advanced packaging technologies. 3M is pleased to join the consortium in order to bring our decades of materials science expertise, across more than 50 technology platforms, to help address these challenges."

The consortium was founded in 2023 and led by Japan-based chemical and materials company Resonac.

"We are delighted to welcome 3M to the US-JOINT Consortium," says Hidenori Abe, CTO for semiconductor materials, Resonac. "3M's expertise in materials science and commitment to innovation in advanced packaging device and process solutions will be an asset as we work together to solve difficult technical and integration challenges for customers onshore in the United States."

The new US-JOINT Consortium R&D facility is expected to be unveiled later this year in conjunction with a public launch event.