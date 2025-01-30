Omnitron Sensors secures $13M+ series A funding

The investment will fuel the expansion of Omnitron’s engineering and operations teams, accelerating the mass production of the company’s first product, a MEMS step-scanning mirror for multiple markets.

“Omnitron Sensors has achieved the quantum leap in MEMS fabrication technology for which the industry has been waiting,” says Mark Hart III, CEO, Corriente Advisors, LLC, in a press release. “By inventing a process of fabricating mass-market MEMS sensors that are higher-performance, more affordable and more durable than existing sensors, Omnitron is uniquely able to satisfy unmet needs in long-stifled markets with enormous potential, such as optical cross-connects for AI data centers, affordable LiDAR sensors for ADAS, and other markets which have hit a wall due to the longstanding limitations in sensor technology and the inability of legacy MEMS manufacturing techniques to address those constraints.”

Omnitron is targeting major markets with its MEMS sensor technology.

Omnitron says that its MEMS-based photonics OXC for Tensor architectures boosts transmission speed and reliability in a low-power device, enhancing AI workflow in data centres. According to New Street Research, this market will approach USD 30 billion in 2027.

Omnitron’s MEMS step-scanning mirror targets an overall LiDAR subsystems market predicted to reach USD 6.3 billion by 2027, according to Yole Intelligence.