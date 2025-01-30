ASML reports sakes of €28.3 billion in 2024
Dutch semiconductor equipment manufacturer ASML closed 2024 on a high note, reporting total net sales of EUR 28.3 billion for the year and a net income of EUR 7.6 billion.
The company’s strong performance was underscored by a strong fourth quarter to end 2024 – which contributed EUR 9.3 billion in net sales and EUR 2.7 billion in net income.
ASML also saw robust demand in the year's final months, with net bookings in the fourth quarter reaching EUR 7.1 billion. Of this, EUR 3.0 billion came from orders for the company’s extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography systems.
Looking ahead, ASML expects to maintain its momentum in 2025. The company has forecasted net sales of between EUR 7.5 billion and EUR 8.0 billion for the first quarter. For the full year, ASML anticipates revenue in the range of EUR 30 billion to EUR 35 billion.
"Consistent with our view from the last quarter, the growth in artificial intelligence is the key driver for growth in our industry. It has created a shift in the market dynamics that is not benefiting all of our customers equally, which creates both opportunities and risks as reflected in our 2025 revenue range," said ASML President and CEO Christophe Fouquet, in a press release.