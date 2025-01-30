ASML reports sakes of €28.3 billion in 2024

The company’s strong performance was underscored by a strong fourth quarter to end 2024 – which contributed EUR 9.3 billion in net sales and EUR 2.7 billion in net income.

ASML also saw robust demand in the year's final months, with net bookings in the fourth quarter reaching EUR 7.1 billion. Of this, EUR 3.0 billion came from orders for the company’s extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography systems.

Looking ahead, ASML expects to maintain its momentum in 2025. The company has forecasted net sales of between EUR 7.5 billion and EUR 8.0 billion for the first quarter. For the full year, ASML anticipates revenue in the range of EUR 30 billion to EUR 35 billion.