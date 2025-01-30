Mouser and Synaptics enter global distribution deal
Distributor Mouser Electronics has signed a new global distribution agreement with San Jose, California-based human-machine interface (HMI) device specialist Synaptics.
Synaptics' portfolio includes low-power edge compute and AI solutions, application-specific system-on-chip (SoC) technology, embedded solutions for IoT and more.
"We are very excited to have the opportunity to offer Synaptics' world-class solutions to our customers," says Kristin Schuetter, Mouser Senior Vice President of Products, in a press release. "Our partnership with Synaptics will benefit design engineering customers who require access to the newest edge and AI products."
"At a time of rapid change and fragmentation, this agreement brings our AI-Native Edge IoT platform to a broad base of customers so they can easily add AI features to their designs while meeting tight power, performance, cost, and space constraints. With its best-in-class service and streamlined global logistics, we're confident Mouser will provide early access and world-class support for our industry-leading product portfolio," adds John Weil, Vice President of IoT and Edge AI Processor Business at Synaptics.