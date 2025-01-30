Mouser and Synaptics enter global distribution deal

Synaptics' portfolio includes low-power edge compute and AI solutions, application-specific system-on-chip (SoC) technology, embedded solutions for IoT and more.

"We are very excited to have the opportunity to offer Synaptics' world-class solutions to our customers," says Kristin Schuetter, Mouser Senior Vice President of Products, in a press release. "Our partnership with Synaptics will benefit design engineering customers who require access to the newest edge and AI products."