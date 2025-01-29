Ortel transfer wafer fabrication to CPFC

This transfer will assure uninterrupted wafer supply and a smooth transition of this laser to expanding markets including LIDAR, fiber optic sensing, coherent and externally modulated fiber optic communications, and test and measurement.

The laser features a narrow linewidth (typically 50 kHz), high power (up to 100 mW), and low noise performance. The laser is also available for DWDM applications as it is offered on the ITU wavelength grid. The company says that Initial samples will be available in February, with fully qualified production device availability expected in Q2CY25.

"Throughout the design and qualification process, we've been thrilled to partner with the team at the CPFC," says Grant Olecko, Vice President of Product Line Management, Ortel, in a press release. "Their wafer fab is a state-of-the-art facility offering key advantages over the prior Emcore fab including supply security, custom epitaxy growth, superior technology, and major capacity improvements."

The CPFC, located at the National Research Council of Canada, offers a full suite of tools for the production of photonic chips, including custom epitaxy growth services. Since 2004, it has helped partners develop semiconductor lasers, optical amplifiers, high-speed modulators, micro-LEDs, and GaN RF ICs, bringing innovative technologies to market.