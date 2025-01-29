Mycronic receives first order for a Prexision 8000 Evo

The order replaces a previously received order for a Prexision 8 Evo which was planned for delivery during the second quarter of this year. The company says that the order value is in the range of USD 45-48 million and the net order value amounts to USD 32-35 million. Delivery of the new system is planned for the first quarter of 2026.

The Prexision 8000 Evo was launched in April last year and is Mycronic’s most advanced mask writer for displays. It improves the resolution and critical image quality specifications, compared to its predecessor, the Prexision 800 Evo, while maintaining writing speed.