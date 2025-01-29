Mycronic receives first order for a Prexision 8000 Evo
Swedish high-tech company says it has received the first order for a Prexision 8000 Evo from an existing customer, for delivery to Asia.
The order replaces a previously received order for a Prexision 8 Evo which was planned for delivery during the second quarter of this year. The company says that the order value is in the range of USD 45-48 million and the net order value amounts to USD 32-35 million. Delivery of the new system is planned for the first quarter of 2026.
The Prexision 8000 Evo was launched in April last year and is Mycronic’s most advanced mask writer for displays. It improves the resolution and critical image quality specifications, compared to its predecessor, the Prexision 800 Evo, while maintaining writing speed.
“It is gratifying to receive the first order for a Prexision 8000 Evo already nine months after we launched our most advanced mask writer, confirming the market demand for high quality photomasks for the most advanced displays. The customer, who previously placed an order for a Prexision 8 Evo with delivery in the second quarter of 2025, has chosen to replace it with a Prexision 8000 Evo with a later delivery date, in order to meet this growing demand”, says Charlott Samuelsson, Sr VP Pattern Generators at Mycronic, in a press release.