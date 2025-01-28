Innoscience launches lawsuits against Infineon

The lawsuits relate to patents involving a gallium nitride (GaN) power device and its preparation method and a nitride-based semiconductor device and its manufacturing method.

The defendants include Infineon Technologies (China) Co., Ltd., Infineon Technologies (Wuxi) Co., Ltd., and Suzhou Xinwoko Electronic Technology Co., Ltd. Innoscience accuses them of selling, promoting, and importing products that infringe on the patents without authorisation.

Innoscience argues that Infineon’s website advertises and offers GaN semiconductor products to potential customers in China, while Suzhou Xinwoko is listed as a distributor of these allegedly infringing devices. The plaintiffs are seeking legal remedies to stop the infringement and demand compensation for damages.