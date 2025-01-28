The 20,000-square-foot facility, located in Doddaballapur in the state of Karnataka, is equipped with Class 10 and Class 100 cleanrooms, high-precision welding for plastics and metals, component fabrication, and ultrasound-aided cleaning with deionized (DI) water. The facility also houses independent test and validation tools, a safety simulation bench, and functional testing capabilities.

KASFAB plans an initial investment of INR 20 crore (EUR 2.21 million), with an additional INR 250 crore (EUR 27.68 million) allocated for future expansion.

"This world-class facility represents a pivotal step in strengthening India's semiconductor ecosystem," said Mr. Manjunath Jyothinagara, Managing Director, KASFAB Tools Pvt. Ltd, in a press release. "By providing advanced manufacturing capabilities, we are not only supporting global customers but also positioning Karnataka as a leading hub for innovation and high-tech engineering. This initiative will generate employment, attract significant investments, and accelerate India's ambitions to become a global leader in semiconductor manufacturing."

The Managing Director continues to say that the company looks forward to collaborating with players like Applied Materials, LAM Research, Tokyo Electron, Yield Engineering Systems and others.