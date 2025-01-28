Pickering opens new office in Malaysia

Staffed by a local team with many years of experience in the test & measurement industry, the branch office will provide support to customers and partners across the region – including Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam and Indonesia.

The ongoing growth of electronics manufacturing, particularly for consumer technology and automotive, has seen customer demand in the region expand alongside a developing integration partner ecosystem. Up till now, support has been provided via Pickering’s global headquarters in the UK – but the new office will be able to offer enhanced levels of support through better local knowledge and networks, as well as being situated closer in terms of geography and timezone.

“We are thrilled to be able to welcome talented industry veterans with the experience, expertise and network that this team brings to the Pickering family,” says Joe Woodford, Head of Global Sales & Marketing at Pickering Interfaces, in a press release.

“Being able to offer enhanced local support is critical to ensuring we can continue to meet the needs of our expanding customer base in this key regional base for electronics manufacturing,” adds Shaun Fuller, APAC Market Development Manager at Pickering Group.

The core team at the new office consists of Evelyn Ooi, Technical Marketing Manager; Nicholas Wong, General Manager and Sales Manager; and Patrick Chong, Technical Sales and Support Manager.