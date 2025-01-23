Mouser adds over 60 manufacturers in 2024

Since early 2020, Mouser has added over 370 new manufacturer partners to its lineup. In 2024, Mouser launched over 32,000 part numbers.

"Mouser's mission is to serve our global customers with the widest and newest selection of semiconductors and electronic components, as well as the related development tools necessary for total project design," says Kristin Schuetter, Mouser Electronics' Senior Vice President of Products, in a press release. "In addition, we are very excited to be adding more industrial lines to expand the choices for our customers. We are stocking more than 1.2 million SKUs, ready to ship."

A few of the new manufacturer partners Mouser added in 2024 include Adam Tech, a manufacturer of electromechanical components, cable assemblies, and custom component solutions; Ambiq, a supplier of low-powered, AI-enabled microcontrollers for wearables, hearables, IoT, edge devices and mobile edge computing applications; Amphenol AIRMAR, a division of Amphenol, providing sensors for marine and industrial applications; Macronix, an integrated device manufacturer in the non-volatile memory (NVM) market; Morse Micro, a builder of new generation, low power, wireless chips, and Vox Power, a designer and manufacturer of high-density modular/configurable and conduction-cooled power solutions for the healthcare, industrial, and technology markets.