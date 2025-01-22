Altium acquires Part Analytics

Part Analytics provides an AI-powered supply chain management platform, allowing manufacturers to quickly make fully informed decisions for large-scale component planning and procurement, particularly at the enterprise level.

The acquisition will enable the introduction of a component and parts management application into Altium’s cloud-based collaboration platform, Altium 365.

“Altium’s acquisition of Part Analytics represents a further step forward toward our vision of a fully connected electronics value chain and Electronics Lifecycle Management system for enterprise organisations,” says Aram Mirkazemi, President of Altium, in a press release. “Part Analytics will play an important role in our transformative pursuit of the electronics industry,” he added.

Part Analytics was founded by former GE HealthCare supply-chain leaders, who bring with them deep domain expertise in enterprise-level customers and their procurement requirements. Their procurement application was built specifically for electronics to make supply chains more cost-efficient, resilient, and agile, enabling more effective supply chain management.