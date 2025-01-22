Altium acquires Part Analytics
Electronics design systems specialist Altium has completed the acquisition of Milwaukee-based Part Analytics.
Part Analytics provides an AI-powered supply chain management platform, allowing manufacturers to quickly make fully informed decisions for large-scale component planning and procurement, particularly at the enterprise level.
The acquisition will enable the introduction of a component and parts management application into Altium’s cloud-based collaboration platform, Altium 365.
“Altium’s acquisition of Part Analytics represents a further step forward toward our vision of a fully connected electronics value chain and Electronics Lifecycle Management system for enterprise organisations,” says Aram Mirkazemi, President of Altium, in a press release. “Part Analytics will play an important role in our transformative pursuit of the electronics industry,” he added.
Part Analytics was founded by former GE HealthCare supply-chain leaders, who bring with them deep domain expertise in enterprise-level customers and their procurement requirements. Their procurement application was built specifically for electronics to make supply chains more cost-efficient, resilient, and agile, enabling more effective supply chain management.
“By joining Altium, Part Analytics’ electronics supply management platform will become part of a vast, connected electronics creation ecosystem in which customers can more efficiently execute design, sourcing, component acquisition, and lifecycle management through a single platform. Customers can continue to expect the same great product experience and customer support from Part Analytics going forward as part of Altium,” adds Jithendra Palasagaram, Founder & Chief Executive Officer at Part Analytics.