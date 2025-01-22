Cadence to acquire embedded security IP specialist

Cadence says that the addition of Secure-IC’s talent and complementary portfolio of embedded security IP, security solutions, security evaluation tools and services will augment the company's portfolio of leading-edge, silicon-proven IP, including interface, memory, AI/ML and DSP solutions.

“In our increasingly interconnected world, every semiconductor, chiplet and electronic system will require embedded security. Whether for consumer, data center, automotive, drone, robotics, or aerospace and defense applications, security is a foundational element of any design,” says Boyd Phelps, senior vice president and general manager of the Silicon Solutions Group at Cadence, in a press release. “The anticipated addition of Secure-IC’s proven embedded security IP and solutions is yet another example of our commitment to being our customers’ SoC design partner and delivering optimal value as they navigate the complexities of bringing AI-enabled SoCs and disaggregated designs to market faster and with greater impact.”

Secure-IC’s customer base includes customers such as SK Hynix Memory Solutions America, Synaptics, Silicon Labs and Faraday Technology, which span key verticals globally, including automotive, data center, mobile, aerospace and defense, mobile, networking, IoT and consumer electronics.

This acquisition will combine Cadence’s expertise in IP and subsystem design with Secure-IC’s embedded cybersecurity solutions, ensuring Cadence is better able to meet the needs of its customers in the evolving world of SoCs.

Secure-IC is headquartered in Rennes, France, and has eight additional offices and research centres worldwide.

The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2025, following regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.